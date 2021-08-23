CHANGE LANGUAGE
Token of Gratitude: Participants of Vaccine Trials to Get Digital Certificates, Says Health Min

The certificates will be a token of thanks for their contribution to the vaccine research. (Image: Shuttershock)

The participants can download their individual certificates through Co-WIN Portal, Aarogya Setu, Digilocker or the UMANG Application.

In a welcome initiative, digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates will now be issued to the participants of clinical trials of Serum Institute of India manufactured Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN through Co-WIN portal, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

The certificates will be a token of thanks for their contribution to the vaccine research and treatment in the country. “The nation thanks them for their incredible commitment and contribution to COVID-19 vaccine research and treatment," he said.

The participants can download their individual certificates through Co-WIN Portal, Aarogya Setu, Digilocker or the UMANG Application, he said.

So far, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has completed its phase III large clinical trials that found it to be 78% effective in preventing symptomatic infection. The study of children is going on.

Serum Institute of India’s Covishield has completed its immunogenicity bridging trial to show that it produces a similar immune response as seen elsewhere.

first published:August 23, 2021, 18:20 IST