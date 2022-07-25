'Told My Brothers to Surrender, They Refused': Goldy Brar Details Police Siege Against Moose Wala's Killers

Days after Punjab Police killed Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu, and Jagroop Singh, alias Roopa, who were allegedly linked to the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala in an encounter, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who allegedly conspired the murder, claimed in a social media post that they contacted him during the police siege and refused to surrender.

According to a post on Goldy Brar’s social media account, he said “Jagroop and Manpreet have done a lot for us and they will never forget it. We will stay in contact with their families.”

Brar claimed that while they were arguing with the cops, Roopa called him and told him that the police had surrounded them. “I told him to surrender and that I would get you out. But they refused and wanted to confront the police. They fought with police for hours,” he said in the post.

He also claimed that Moose Wala was murdered by eight people. Police have identified six shooters and stated that two modules involved in the killing were in direct contact with Goldy Brar.

Priyavrat, alias Fauji, led the Haryana module, which included Kashish, alias Kuldeep, Ankit Sirsa, and Deepak, alias Mundi. Mannu and Roopa were members of the Punjab module. Priyavrat, Ankit, and Kashish were apprehended by Delhi Police. Mundi, the sixth shooter, is still at large, reports say.

According to a police officer involved in the operation, Roopa and Mannu agreed to surrender in front of the media at one point, but quickly changed their minds.

Goldy claimed in his post that the report that he did not answer Ankit’s Sirsa call and paid him money after the singer’s murder is false. “They’re all my brothers, and I’ve already planned everything for them,” he explained.

With the sixth shooter allegedly involved in singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder still absconding, state police chief Gaurav Yadav had said on Thursday said efforts to nab him are on. While two shooters have been killed in an encounter with police on Wednesday, three were arrested earlier.

The director general of police (DGP) had also said the department is making efforts to extradite Canada-based Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for the murder.

Yadav, along with Anti-Gangster Task Force chief Pramod Ban and other senior police officers, on Thursday briefed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann about the Amritsar encounter. “We gave a detailed briefing to CM saab about the operation,” Yadav told reporters after the meeting with the chief minister. When asked about the sixth accused Deepak Mundi, Yadav said, “He is the only shooter left now. We are on our job. The Punjab Police teams are after him. We will soon give the result,” he had added.

