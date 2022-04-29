'Told Son to Go to Bangladesh, Ruined His Life': Assam Man with Schizophrenia Held as Foreigner for 6 Years

Amit Bose, a 22-year-old schizophrenia patient from Assam’s Guwahati city, who was declared a “foreigner" by authorities in 2016, has been released from a Silchar detention centre after six years on the basis of an order issued by the Gauhati high court.

Though his parents say they have proven that he is not an illegal immigrant, but rather a resident of Guwahati and Indian by birth, Amit’s case is not over yet. The HC has listed Amit’s mother’s petition for hearing on May 5 by declining the 2016 order of a Karimganj judicial magistrate.

Amit’s father Arabinda Bose, who works in a hardware shop in Guwahati, said that one day in 2016 he shouted at and hit his son because he was behaving strangely. After that, Amit disappeared.

“I knew that my son had some mental health issues and in the past also he had left home but we found him. That day, unfortunately, he was beaten by me and he left home. After more than a year, I received a call from Silchar Central Jail and somebody told me that my son had been declared a Bangladeshi and he would be deported soon," Arabinda Bose said while breaking into tears.

On January 21, 2016, the Judicial Magistrate First Class-II of Karimganj district declared Amit Bose a “foreigner" because he didn’t have documents to show and also couldn’t tell anything specific about his family and his own identity.

Arabinda said, “When railway police arrested him, he had asked them how to go to Bangladesh. Maybe because while shouting at him, I asked him to leave us and go to Bangladesh. That one question destroyed his life and he ended up in jail."

After the magistrate’s order, Amit was sent to the Silchar transit camp and border police attempted to deport him to Bangladesh twice. But Bangladesh refused to accept him because there was no record of Amit being a resident of that country.

Amit’s family, after learning that he was alive and had been declared a foreigner, approached the Gauhati High Court. “The lawyers charged one lakh rupees per hearing after coming to know that Amit had been declared a Bangladeshi. We couldn’t afford that. But, fortunately, a lady named Prerna Agarwal promised to support us. She didn’t take money, and because of this, my son is free now," Amit’s father said.

A special bench of the HC comprising Justice Kotiswar Singh and Justice Nani Tagia heard the petition lodged by Amit’s mother Nilima Bose and asked the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) of both Cachar and Kamrup districts to verify whether the detainee was her son.

According to the order issued by the high court, reports submitted by both the DLSAs stated that adequate documents were available indicating that Nilima Bose was Amit Bose’s mother.

The high court order issued on April 21 said, “Considering the peculiar nature of the case, this Court had directed the DLSA, Cachar as well as Kamrup (M) to submit report on the background of the present petitioner (Nilima Bose) and her linkage with Amit Bose, whom Nilima claims to be her son. The reports submitted by the two DLSAs clearly indicate that Nilima is mother of Amit, who had left home sometime in the year 2016 without informing his family. Under the circumstances, we are of the view that this matter would require proper examination as the petitioner has sought for quashing of the entire proceedings in GR Case No.39/2016. The Public Prosecutor B Bhuyan also agreed, considering the reports of both DLSAs indicating that the petitioner is the mother of Amit Bose."

“Under the circumstances, we are inclined to examine this matter as we again list on 06.05.2022 for hearing. It is directed that, in the meantime, Amit Bose who is currently in detention in the Central Jail-cum-Transit Camp, Silchar be released and be handed over to the custody of his parents. However, the petitioner will furnish an undertaking before the Superintendent of Police (Border), Karimganj to produce her son before him as and when directed by this Court. The SP Border of Karimganj in turn will coordinate with the jail authorities of the Central Jail-cum-Transit Camp, Silchar for further proceedings," the court said.

Nilima Bose after receiving her son from the Silchar detention centre on Tuesday evening said, “Nobody can understand what a mother goes through when her son, who is also not quite normal, is declared a foreigner. I wish no mother in the world goes through what I have faced."

Social activist Sadhan Purkayastha, who supported the family during the court proceedings, called it a conspiracy and a failure of the entire system.

“This family sought help from the human rights commission and so many people, but nobody stood by them. They are financially weak and the boy is going through a severe medical issue that was ignored by the entire system. This exposes how incompetent we are as a society," Purkayastha told the Hindustan Times.

Explaining schizophrenia, Dr Babul Kumar Bezbaruah, principal-cum-chief superintendent of Silchar Medical College and Hospital, said, “This is a disorder that affects a person’s ability to think, feel, and behave clearly. The exact cause of schizophrenia isn’t known, but a combination of genetics, environment, and altered brain chemistry and structure may play a role."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.