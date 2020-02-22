Take the pledge to vote

Told to Look for Job, MP Man Bashes Mother to Death with Washing Paddle, Throws Body in Drain

The accused, 32-year-old Santosh Patil, said he enacted the plan after watching a crime-based serial on television, according to a senior police officer.

PTI

February 22, 2020
Told to Look for Job, MP Man Bashes Mother to Death with Washing Paddle, Throws Body in Drain
Representative image.

Khandwa: A 32-year-old man killed his mother and stuffed her body in a box in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh after she asked him to look for a job, police said on Saturday.

Santosh Patil killed his 50-year-old mother Vimla Bai with a wooden paddle (used to wash clothes) in Ram Nagar locality under Kotwali police station limits on Monday and put the body in a box, said Superintendent of Police Shivdayal Singh.

"On the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, he put the body in a sack and threw it in a drain. People who experienced a foul smell in the area alerted police on Friday. We zeroed in on Patil after checking CCTVs in the vicinity," said Singh.

Patil said he enacted the plan after watching a crime-based serial on television, the official added.



