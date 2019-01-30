Told to Stay Away from a Girl, Bengaluru Teen Stabs Classmate to Death in College Toilet

In a horrific incident of college violence, a pre-university student allegedly stabbed his classmate to death in a private college in Bengaluru on Wednesday.The 18-year-old victim has been identified as Dayasagar SP, a student of Soundarya Composite PU college in Nagasandra. He was allegedly stabbed in the neck by Rakshit P, another student from the same college, for objecting to the latter’s closeness with a girl from his class.Rakshith, 19, attacked Dayasagar in the college toilet at around 8 am. The police said Dayasagar wasn't happy with Rakshith sending text messages and speaking to a girl in their class and had asked him to discontinue the relationship. The latter however, didn't agree.On hearing Dayasagar’s cries for help, other students rushed to the spot and informed the college authorities who, in turn, called in the police. A case of murder was registered at the Bagalagunte police station and Raksith was arrested."Rakshit and Dayasagar had skirmishes in the past over the alleged affair. Over the past two months, they had frequent heated arguments and parted ways. The same had happened on the day Dayasagar was stabbed," Chetan Singh Rathor, DCP, North division, was quoted as saying by Deccan Herald.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.