Toll in Assam Floods Climbs to 68, Water Re-enters 2 Districts, State Faces Price Rise

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam remained grim with toll mounting to 68 on Tuesday following the death of two more people, as a total of 28.01 lakh people in 19 of the 33 districts of the state were affected by the deluge.

In the Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat district, the death toll rose to 204, which included 15 rhinos, since July 13, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Though the flood waters have receded in Biswanath and Karbi Anglong districts, the deluge has again hit Lakhimpur and Baksa, it said.

The two deaths were reported in Morigaon and Golaghat districts since Monday, according to ASDMA bulletin. It said the number of deluge-hit districts have increased to 19 on Tuesday, which was 18 till Monday.

At least 2,523 villages and 1.27 lakh hectare crop land are still submerged in the flood-hit districts and the NDRF and the SDRF are rescuing the marooned people.

A total of 1.04 lakh displaced people are still in 782 relief camps and relief distribution centres set up by district administrations, the bulletin said.

The flood water level is receding in the Kaziranga National Park.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat in Jorhat and Dhubri districts, Jia Bharali at N T Road Crossing in Sonitpur district, Puthimari at NH Road Crossing in Kamrup district, Beki at Road Bridge in Barpeta district, Gaurang in Kokrajhar and Kushiara in Karimganj district, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the prices of vegetables in the state have shot up since the deluge hit the state about two weeks ago as flood waters entered agricultural fields, destroying standing crops and vegetables, official sources said.

The state government has asked district authorities to keep a strict vigil on the price rise.