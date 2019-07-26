English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Toll in Assam Floods Touches 80 after 5 More Deaths Reported from Affected Districts
Of the five deaths reported on Friday, two were from Baksa district while one death each was reported from Barpeta, Cachar and Biswanath, the Assam State Disaster Management said in its report.
File photo of flooded Majuli (Image: Reuters)
Guwahati: Floods in Assam claimed five more lives, taking the toll in the state to 80 on Friday even as water levels in all the affected districts receded further, an official report said.
Around 27.15 lakh people in 2,078 villages of 17 districts have been affected by the deluge.
