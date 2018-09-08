English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Toll in Rain-related Incidents Rises to 79 in UP
UP Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said there were two deaths each in Allahabad and Fatehpur, and one each in Firozabad and Etawah on Saturday.
Image for representation. (AP Photo)
Lucknow: Six people died in rain-related incidents in the state Saturday, taking the toll since September 1 to 79, while one person was rescued by Indian Air Force personnel, officials said here.
UP Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said there were two deaths each in Allahabad and Fatehpur, and one each in Firozabad and Etawah on Saturday.
He said, "The DM of Lalitpur confirmed that one person has been rescued today (Saturday) by Air Force personnel in Kadesarakala village of Talbehat Tehsil. He was marooned on an island of Betwa river after water was released from the Matatilla dam."
On Friday, two persons had died in the state — one in Sultanpur and other in Mirzapur. Thursday witnessed the loss of one life each in Mirzapur, Lucknow, Ghazipur and Kannauj due to rain related incidents.
As many as 18 had died across the state on Wednesday. Of this, four deaths each were reported from Unnao and Faizabad, while two deaths each were reported from Gonda and Rampur. One death each was reported from Auraiyya, Hardoi, Meerut, Etah, Ghazipur and Kaushambi.
Nine deaths were reported on September 4. Of this, two were in Faizabad and one each in Etah, Auraiyya, Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Hathras, Rae Bareli and Ghaziabad.
Similarly, on September 3, 14 lives were lost in the state. This includes three each in Gonda and Kushinagar, two each in Mirzapur and Bijnor. One death each was reported in Bahraich, Sitapur, Meerut and Unnao.
On September 2, as many as 10 people died in rain-related incidents in the state. Four deaths were reported from Jhansi, two from Etawah and one each in Firozabad, Rae Bareli, Auraiyya and Shamli.
September 1 witnessed 16 deaths across the state with Shahjahanpur accounting for six deaths followed by Sitapur, where three people lost their lives. Two deaths each were reported from Amethi and Auraiyya, while one each was reported in Lakhimpur Khiri, Rae Bareli and Unnao.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
