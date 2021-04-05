Tollywood's Anti-BJP Rally Nothing But a Comedy Show: Babul Supriyo

Kolkata: Campaigning in Tollygunge on Sunday, singer-politician Babul Supriyo termed the protest against him by a group of technicians ‘a comedy show.’

“Swarup believes that he is asking me to apologise. It is like a comedy show. They terrorise us round the year. They are doing comedy shows for fear of us during the polls,” Supriyo said, referring to Swarup Biswas Federation of Cine Technicians & Workers of Eastern (FCTWEI) president.

His comment was a reaction to the protest by a group of technicians and other members of Tollywood under the banner of the FCTWEI and the Workers of Eastern India. Artists and technicians from Tollywood held a protest against the controversial remarks of few Bharatiya Janata Party leaders against the Bengali film industry.

They alleged that slander was being spread against the Bengali film industry and demanded an apology from Babul Supriyo for his derogatory remarks against the film fraternity of the state.

Many Tollywood stars turned politicians who have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party including Rudranil Ghosh, Babul Supriyo, Agnimitra Paul among others had previously alleged that ‘Tollywood is going through a mafia raj”. Babul Supriyo also had earlier targeted Arup Biswas and Swarup Biswas, who were present at the protest.

However, Babul Supriyo did not see this as a spontaneous protest. He said that the technicians and crew members who joined the protest were forced to do so.

The Lok Sabha MP from Asansol also said, “It’s out of question for me to say sorry to them. Those who are seen at the front row of the protest will cast their votes for BJP to get rid of the mafia in the film industry. ”