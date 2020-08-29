INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Tom Cruise’s Car Ride to Watch 'Tenet' on Big Screen is a Rage on Twitter, Here’s Why

Screenshot of video shared by Tom Cruise.

Screenshot of video shared by Tom Cruise.

Tom Cruise shared a recording of his enroute to cinema in a post on his social media accounts and captioned, 'Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved It.'

Twitter happened to unearth a storm of memes after witnessing Tom Cruise’s latest mission- a cinema hall. The actor showed up at an IMAX theatre in London's Waterloo to watch an advance opening of Christopher Nolan's new film Tenet. And Cruise’s humble ride to reach cinema was a black cab! The 58-year-old wore a mask as he toured through London streets amidst the ongoing pandemic. It was a sight to behold to see Cruise make his way to attend the socially distanced screening and sit in the audience among other movie-goers.

Tom Cruise shared a recording of his enroute to cinema in a post on his social media accounts and captioned, "Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved It."

Ranveer Singh left a comment on the post, saying, "Bless up, superstar! Back to the movies, love it."

View this post on Instagram

Big movie. Big screen. Loved it.

A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) on

Many people were delighted to see their beloved star enjoying the movie, but why he made a short film of his own to share his thoughts on the film remains a mystery. Users of the micro-blogging platform were having a field day with the video shared by Cruise referencing some of his iconic roles and even reimagining him watching other movies.

Here are some Twitterati reactions:

Tenet features John David Washington and Robert Pattinson in lead roles. Denzil Smith, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Dimple Kapadia and Michael Caine are others playing major roles in the film. Following several delays due to the pandemic, Tenet will release for US audiences on September 3.

Tom Cruise will be next seen in the Top Gun sequel which was earlier scheduled for release this year, but because of the pandemic has been postponed until 2021. Cruise will play Ethan Hunt for the seventh time, in the next Mission: Impossible. Mission: Impossible 7 is expected to hit the screens in November 2021 release.

Next Story
Loading