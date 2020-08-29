Tom Cruise’s Car Ride to Watch 'Tenet' on Big Screen is a Rage on Twitter, Here’s Why

Twitter happened to unearth a storm of memes after witnessing Tom Cruise’s latest mission- a cinema hall. The actor showed up at an IMAX theatre in London's Waterloo to watch an advance opening of Christopher Nolan's new film Tenet. And Cruise’s humble ride to reach cinema was a black cab! The 58-year-old wore a mask as he toured through London streets amidst the ongoing pandemic. It was a sight to behold to see Cruise make his way to attend the socially distanced screening and sit in the audience among other movie-goers.

Tom Cruise shared a recording of his enroute to cinema in a post on his social media accounts and captioned, "Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved It."

Ranveer Singh left a comment on the post, saying, "Bless up, superstar! Back to the movies, love it."

Many people were delighted to see their beloved star enjoying the movie, but why he made a short film of his own to share his thoughts on the film remains a mystery. Users of the micro-blogging platform were having a field day with the video shared by Cruise referencing some of his iconic roles and even reimagining him watching other movies.

Here are some Twitterati reactions:

Perhaps the most unsettling thing about this is the idea that Tom Cruise took a ride in a Taxi, like a person. https://t.co/IaVOrjIoqb — Wally Spanks (@IPASocialist) August 26, 2020

Dangerous stunts Tom Cruise has performed himself in the Mission Impossible franchise thus far:-Holding his breath for multiple minutes-Scaling the side of a 2,000+ foot building-Dangling off the side of a moving plane-Attending a packed theater amidst a pandemic https://t.co/1GFOTLk7og — Kyle Pura 👑 (@kylepura) August 26, 2020

Every year Tom Cruise pulls off a death-defying stunt, this summer it’s attending a film during a Pandemic — Eamon Tracy (@EamontheWriter) August 26, 2020

The more I think about it the more I love that Tom Cruise just went to the opening of Tenet & posted it on social mediaThe man who jumps out of planes, climbs the world’s tallest buildings & throws himself into every cinematic stunt he can is not going to be put off by a virus https://t.co/r13tOUohFC — Daniel Doll-Steinberg (@dandoll) August 26, 2020

Tenet features John David Washington and Robert Pattinson in lead roles. Denzil Smith, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Dimple Kapadia and Michael Caine are others playing major roles in the film. Following several delays due to the pandemic, Tenet will release for US audiences on September 3.

Tom Cruise will be next seen in the Top Gun sequel which was earlier scheduled for release this year, but because of the pandemic has been postponed until 2021. Cruise will play Ethan Hunt for the seventh time, in the next Mission: Impossible. Mission: Impossible 7 is expected to hit the screens in November 2021 release.