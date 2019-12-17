Take the pledge to vote

Too Early to Write off Aircraft Carriers, Bears Huge Influence at Sea, Says Former Indian Navy Chief

There is a segment all over the world, especially of the air forces, which talks of the vulnerability of the aircraft carrier and (say that) shore-based air forces and aircraft can do what can be done. But they are limited by range, former Indian Navy Chief Sunil Lanba.

PTI

Updated:December 17, 2019, 2:14 PM IST
Representative image.
Representative image. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Shore-based air operations are still limited by range and that is why it is too early to write off aircraft carriers as they continue to bear huge influence at sea, former Indian Navy Chief Sunil Lanba said on Tuesday.

"A carrier battle group is a composite group of ships (including the aircraft carrier and submarines)...it brings huge capability to bear influence out at sea. So, in my opinion, it is too early to write off the aircraft carrier," said former Chief of Naval Staff at an event here.

"There is a segment all over the world, especially of the air forces, which talks of the vulnerability of the aircraft carrier and (say that) shore-based air forces and aircraft can do what can be done. But they are limited by range," he added.

