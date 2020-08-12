Too Little, Too Late? After 26 Years, Ex-ISRO Scientist Falsely Implicated in Spy Case Gets Compensation

Falsely implicated in a spy case 26 years ago, former scientist of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan has finally seen full justice. Pulling the curtain on the case in which he was implicated by state police, the Kerala government on Tuesday gave Rs 1.30 crore as compensation to Narayanan, a report by Hindustan Times states.

A case was filed by the 79-year-old Naryananan in 2018 against the government in a sub-court in Thiruvanthapuram, seeking enhanced damages for his illegal arrest and harassment.

The compensation is in addition to the Rs 50 lakh provided by the government to the former scientist on a Supreme Court order and the Rs 10 lakh recommended by the National Human Rights Commission.

The apex court had observed that Narayanan could approach a lower court for proper compensation as he deserved more. The government had in 2018 handed over Rs 50 lakh to the former scientist, three weeks after the the apex court ordered the relief holding that he was "arrested unnecessarily, harassed and subjected to mental cruelty."

The espionage case, which hit the headlines in 1994, pertained to allegations of transfer of certain confidential documents on India's space programme to foreign countries by two scientists and four others, including two Maldivian women.

Narayanan had to spend close to two months in jail before the CBI concluded the allegations against him were false. The case was first probe by the state police and later handed over to the CBI, which found the charges to be false.

The scientist had moved the Supreme Court against the Kerala High Court order, which said no action was required to be taken against former DGP Siby Mathews and two retired Superintendents of Police K K Joshua and S Vijayan, who were later held responsible by the CBI for his illegal arrest.