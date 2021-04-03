Too Woo Bengal Voters, PM Modi May Flag off Padyatra in Kolkata

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been frequenting West Bengal to hold election rallies, could flag off a padyatra (foot march) in Kolkata to connect better with the people of West Bengal, sources in the BJP said on Friday.

According to sources, the prime minister will lead the march that will be followed by the party workers and supporters on April 23 or 24. He is also likely to interact with people personally after the rally which may begin from the Port area or the Chowringee area.

The BJP has trying out new means ways during the election campaign to prove its loyalty towards the people of Bengal. The party leaders are often seen quoting couplets from famous poet Rabindranath Tagore’s poems at the rallies.

Modi, who has already addressed several rallies in the state, has a packed schedule ahead as another six rounds of voting are yet to be carried out.

On April 6, he will address a rally in Cooch Behar and Central Howrah, and on April 10, he will attend an election rally in Siliguri. The next day, he will join the party campaign in Kalyani and Bardhaman. Then on April 14 he will be in Barasat and Krishnanagar. He will also address public meetings on April 17 in Jalangi and Murshidabad.

West Bengal is witnessing polls in eight phases ending April 29. Voting for 60 assembly seats is over in two phases and the rest of the assembly segments will go to polls in the remaining six rounds. Counting of votes will be held on May 2.