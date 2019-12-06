Hyderabad Encounter: Took Rape Accused to Recreate Crime Scene at 3:30 am, They Tried to Escape, Say Police
Police officials said the four accused tried to escape custody when they were taken to the crime scene around 50 km from Hyderabad for a reconstruction of the crime.
Police personnel at the site where the four accused were killed in an encounter on Friday morning in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: All four accused arrested last week for the gruesome rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian were shot dead in an alleged encounter early on Friday, Cyberabad Police said.
Police officials said the four accused — Mohammed (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20) — tried to escape custody when they were taken at 3:30am to the crime scene near Shadnagar, around 50 km from Hyderabad. Police said the quartet was taken to the spot for a reconstruction of the crime.
"The four accused were killed in an encounter with police," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.
Two policemen were also injured in the incident, a senior police official said.
The four bodies have been taken to a government hospital.
Details to follow
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Inside Edge 2 Review: The Game Gets Murkier and More Thrilling
- Anna Faris Opens up About Having Stayed with Cheating Ex-Partner
- Emma Stone, Boyfriend Dave McCarry are Engaged
- Uber Apologises for Viral Photo of Separate Bathrooms for Employees and Drivers in US Office
- I-League 2019-20: NEROCA FC Host Northeast Rivals Aizawl FC in First Home Game