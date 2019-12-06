Hyderabad: All four accused arrested last week for the gruesome rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian were shot dead in an alleged encounter early on Friday, Cyberabad Police said.

Police officials said the four accused — Mohammed (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20) — tried to escape custody when they were taken at 3:30am to the crime scene near Shadnagar, around 50 km from Hyderabad. Police said the quartet was taken to the spot for a reconstruction of the crime.

"The four accused were killed in an encounter with police," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.

Two policemen were also injured in the incident, a senior police official said.

The four bodies have been taken to a government hospital.

Details to follow

