Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Hyderabad Encounter: Took Rape Accused to Recreate Crime Scene at 3:30 am, They Tried to Escape, Say Police

Police officials said the four accused tried to escape custody when they were taken to the crime scene around 50 km from Hyderabad for a reconstruction of the crime.

News18.com

Updated:December 6, 2019, 8:36 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hyderabad Encounter: Took Rape Accused to Recreate Crime Scene at 3:30 am, They Tried to Escape, Say Police
Police personnel at the site where the four accused were killed in an encounter on Friday morning in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: All four accused arrested last week for the gruesome rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian were shot dead in an alleged encounter early on Friday, Cyberabad Police said.

Police officials said the four accused — Mohammed (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20) — tried to escape custody when they were taken at 3:30am to the crime scene near Shadnagar, around 50 km from Hyderabad. Police said the quartet was taken to the spot for a reconstruction of the crime.

"The four accused were killed in an encounter with police," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.

Two policemen were also injured in the incident, a senior police official said.

The four bodies have been taken to a government hospital.

Details to follow

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com