Took Inspiration From Bipasha Basu, Malaika Arora': Nia Sharma on Doing Phoonk Le

Television actor Nia Sharma has hit the headlines owing to her recent music video Phoonk Le. With her hot and deadly dancing moves, the popular TV personality has sent the internet into meltdown.

In this latest music video which premiered on January 6, Nia’s bold style has been highly appreciated by the audience. Though Nia has given a marvellous performance, she recently revealed that she was nervous about the song. To perform the song, Nia said she took inspiration from Bollywood divas like Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, and Bipasha Basu.

Nia Sharma has featured in many dance videos before, but the song Phoonk Le is different from what she has done in the past. The song is much like a large-scale Bollywood item number.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Life, Nia shared that when she was offered this music video, she agreed to do it because she has grown up watching the dance moves of Malaika Arora and Katrina Kaif. She has always admired them and wanted to follow in their footsteps.

Nia expressed that she has grown up watching Chaiyya Chaiyya. While Katrina Kaif has given a killing performance on songs like Kamali and Sheela Ki Jawani and seeing Malaika and Katrina, Nia always felt that she also has something similar, so why wouldn’t she do it.

Nia, speaking on the inspiration said, “I took inspiration from Malaika and Bipasha’s item number, but I wondered if I would be able to do it. I did a lot of work by watching Malaika Arora’s Munni Badnaam Hui and Bipasha Basu’s Bidi Jalilee Jigar Se Piya on repeat.

“What they do is magic and seeing them performing like this on-screen I wondered if I would ever be able to do this,” the actor added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.