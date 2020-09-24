Took VRS to Avoid 'Embarrassment' over EC Claims, Says Ex-Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Thursday said that he has taken retirement to avoid "embarrassment" in case the Election Commission charged him with favouring any political party.

"The media has created such a perception that I am favouring some political party or alliance. I have been trolled on several digital platforms. Keeping this in mind, I have taken VRS before Election Commission could point fingers at me. Model code of conduct would be imposed in Bihar any time. If the EC would remove me from the post of DGP, it would be a huge embarrassment for me. Hence, it was a better option of taking VRS. Now, I am a free man," Pandey said.

He also said the option of contesting election is open for him, adding he can join the fray on the ticket of any party or as independent candidate.

"People are coming from across the state to tell me that they want me to contest the election. I am taking their suggestions and will announce it at an appropriate time," Pandey said.

He said that his move to register the Sushant Singh Rajput case in Patna was legal and that the Supreme Court has also given its decision in his favour.

Pandey while he was DGP of Bihar, went ahead and registered the FIR in the case even though he had the option to register a 'zero FIR' in Patna and transfer the case to Mumbai. He also sent a police team to Mumbai for investigation in the high-profile case.

"Since, this case has property and money angle, proper FIR and proper investigation is required. Before this, Mumbai Police had dumped the case just one week after the incident. It was due to my efforts that brought this case into the limelight and on my recommendation the case was transferred to the CBI. Now I am sure that justice will be delivered," he said.

"I have the capacity to contest Assembly election from 25 constituencies and can win from there," Pandey claimed.