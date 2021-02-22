'Toolkit' Case: 22-year-old Climate Activist Disha Ravi Sent to Police Custody for One Day

Climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested for alleged involvement in sharing a toolkit backing the ongoing farmers' protest, was on Monday sent to a fresh one-day police custody in sedition case. A Delhi court allowed custodial interrogation of Ravi after police said she was required to be confronted with co-accused.

Earlier in the day, Ravi, 22, was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma in Patiala House Court at the end of her three-day judicial custody. The court on Friday had sent Ravi to judicial custody after police had said her custodial interrogation was not required for the time being.

The agency had said that it would seek her further custodial interrogation once co-accused -- Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk -- join the interrogation on February 22. Ravi was arrested by Delhi police on February 13 from Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Ravi, who is facing charges of conspiracy and sedition, last week moved the Delhi High Court seeking to restrain police from leaking to the media any probe material in relation to the FIR lodged against her. The petition also seeks to restrain the media from publishing the content or extract of any private chats, including those on WhatsApp, between her and third parties.

The "toolkit Google document", which was tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and then deleted, was allegedly created by Ravi and two other activists named Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk. The police arrested Ravi, while Jacob and Muluk were granted pre-arrest bail by the court.

A toolkit is a document created to explain any issue. It also provides information on what one needs to do to address the issue. This might include information about petitions, details about protests and mass movements.