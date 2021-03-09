india

Toolkit Case: Delhi Court Extends Protection from Arrest to Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk Till March 15

File photo of lawyer-activist Nikita Jacob.

The court directed police not to take any coercive action against both the accused till March 15, when court will further hear the matter.

A court here on Tuesday extended protection from arrest till March 15to Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk, both accused along with young climate change activist Disha Ravi in a case of sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana granted the relief after the counsel appearing from both the accused persons said they needed time to go through the reply filed by the Delhi Police before advancing arguments in the matter.

The judge heard the submission and directed the police not to take any coercive action against both the accused till March 15, when court will further hear the matter. Jacob, Muluk and Ravi were booked for sedition and other charges.

first published:March 09, 2021, 15:50 IST
