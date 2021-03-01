Toolkit Case: Nikita Jacob Moves Delhi Court for Anticipatory Bail

Nikita Jacob, who is accused along with Disha Ravi in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a “toolkit” on social media related to the farmers’ protest, Monday moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail. The application moved by Jacob, who is charged with the case of sedition, is likely to come up for hearing Tuesday before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana.

She had got transit anticipatory bail from Bombay High Court on February 17 for three weeks with direction to approach the court concerned in Delhi, where the case is lodged. The court on February 23 had granted bail to climate activist Disha Ravi who was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru.

The sessions court in Delhi on February 25 granted protection from arrest to another co-accused, Shantanu Muluk, till March 9, when it will hear his anticipatory bail application. Muluk was granted transit anticipatory bail from Aurangabad Bench on February 16 for 10 days. He approached Delhi court on February 23.

Ravi, Muluk and Jacob were booked for alleged sedition and other charges. Ravi was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi.