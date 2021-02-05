Toolkit Creator Mo Dhaliwal Said Battle Won't End With Repeal Of Farm Laws, Finds Delhi Police Probe

The Delhi police on Friday said Mo Dhaliwal, the founder of the Canada-based Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) that created the controversial ‘toolkit’ tweeted by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, is using the farmers’ protest to stoke the Khalistani movement in India.

In a recent video, Dhaliwal can be seen elicit support for the farmers’ protests and the separatist Khalistani movement, a Delhi police official told the Hindustan Times.

“If the farm bills get repealed tomorrow, that is not a victory. This battle begins with the repeal of the farm bills, it does not end there. Let no one tell you that this battle is going to end with the repeal of the farm bills. That is because they are trying to drain energy from this movement. They are trying to tell you that you are separate from Punjab, and you are separate from the Khalistan movement. You are not,” Mo Dhaliwal said in the video clip in question.

The video, whose authenticity could not be ascertained, was reportedly shot during the group’s protest outside the Indian consulate on January 26.

Citing the toolkit, the Delhi police has filed a criminal case alleging criminal conspiracy and sedition. But has named no suspect.

Mo Dhaliwal and PJF came in the eye of the storm on Wednesday following Thunberg’s second tweet on farmers’ protests where he also attached a google document as “toolkit”. The first document, complete with links to tweets that people could use on social media, mainly centered around the Republic Day celebrations in India on January 26. She deleted the document, but soon reposted it with an updated and sanitised version, the Delhi police said.

“The toolkit had to be seen in the context of the background and motivation of its creators. The video gives an insight into the objectives of the group that has been trying to build public opinion on social media against the Indian government. The farm protests for them is just an excuse to mobilise support for their separatist agenda,” the official said.

“The reason why the Khalistani people are so passionate about this (farm protests) is because 40-50 years later, we are seeing the truth that they predicted in the 1970s. In the 1970s, they wanted an independent land so that we wouldn't have to live through this movement. My request to all the young people is: Don't close your eyes to each other, don't close your heart to each other. Don’t close your minds to each other. If you see somebody with a sign that you don’t understand, that has this ‘bad word’, Khalistan, on it, ask questions, learn…understand... Nobody wanted to be a terrorist… They are trying to separate us from each other… We are here for the independence and sanctity of Punjab,” Dhaliwal can be heard saying in the video.