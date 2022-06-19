‘Toolkit Gang’ Distorted My Agniveer Remarks, Says BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya After Oppn Outrage

Responding to the criticism by the opposition, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday alleged the “toolkit gang” was twisting his comments and all he meant was the excellence of these soldiers will be utilized in whichever field they go to after completing their tenure.

This was in response to comments made by the opposition who accused him of insulting soldiers.

In Army training, the first is discipline and the second is following orders. He will undergo training and when he comes out (of the armed forces) after four years of service, he would have Rs 11 lakh in his hand. And he would also walk around with the badge of Agniveer on his chest, Vijayvargiya said.

He went on to say, If I have to have security (personnel) in this BJP office, I will give priority to Agniveer – a remark which was shared on social media by many who criticized him for it.

“BJP general secretary insulting soldiers. Agniveer will become a watchman outside the BJP office. Mr. Modi, this was the mentality we were afraid of – shameless government,” the Congress said on its Twitter handle.

Hitting out at Vijayvargiya, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said the youth of the country join the Army to serve the nation, not to be a guard outside the BJP office later. Don’t insult the youth and army personnel of the country this much, Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The youth of our country work hard day and night to pass the physical exam, pass the test because they want to serve the country for their entire life by joining the Army, not because they want to be a guard outside the BJP office, he added. Varun Gandhi, the BJP MP from Pilibhit who has been expressing views divergent from the party’s stand on various issues including on Agnipath scheme, took a swipe at Vijayvargiya.

”Our great army’s heroic tales cannot be expressed with mere words and its valour echoes in the entire world,” Gandhi said, accusing the BJP national general secretary of offering the job of a “chowkidar” (watchman) to soldiers after retirement. “Indian Army is a means to serve mother India, not merely a job,” Gandhi said.

In his statement later, Vijayvargiya alleged that people associated with “toolkit” were twisting his remarks to insult “karmveer”. The country is aware of the toolkit gang’s conspiracies, the BJP leader said.

Vijayvargiya made the remarks while addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Indore. Apart from giving a fitting reply to the opposition, he also defended the Centre’s Agnipath scheme on four-year contractual military recruitment has sparked protests in many parts of the country and is being questioned by many parties.

The government had last Tuesday announced the ‘Agnipath’ scheme and those recruited will be called ‘Agniveer’.

(With inputs from Agencies)

