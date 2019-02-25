From Jobs to Jan Dhan, Top 10 Quotes From PM Modi's Speech at Rising India Summit 2019

Employing a popular Bollywood song which referred to the scary nature of high prices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi linked inflation to the Congress-led UPA regime and said it was his government that brought about a reprieve to the common man. Speaking at News18 Network's Rising India Summit, the Prime Minister said abusing Modi was the priority of the opposition.1) The phrase "mehengai dayan khaye jaat hai" was used multiple times in shows. Inflation during UPA time was 10 percent, now it is as low as 2-3 percent, said the PM.2) During UPA government, India was put in the category of “fragile five” in 2013. Now, India has not only moved out of the group, it has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, emphasised the PM.3) The PM said that they (Congress) want to take credit for Aadhaar, but are also running to courts questioning its veracity.4) The Centre has deposited almost Rs 6 lakh crore directly into bank accounts of beneficiaries. Unlike before, all of the money went into their accounts and not a tiny part of it, said the PM.5) The PM said that his government has weeded out 8 crore fake bank accounts and saved Rs 1.10 lakh crore that earlier went to middlemen and other people who were not beneficiaries.6) The PM said he has removed the concept of ‘kachcha’ and ‘pucca’ receipts. He said his priority right now is to make best use of every paisa paid by the honest tax-payer.7) ‘Mera kya’ and ‘mujhe kya’, said the PM were the two expressions responsible for the downfall of the nation.8) More than 6 lakh professionals have joined the workforce in the last 4 years, said the PM, adding these professionals have themselves created lakhs of jobs.9) Stating that the transport sector has seen a boom, the PM said 7.5 lakh cars have been sold in the last financial year. How are so many commercial cars being sold if there are no jobs, asked Modi.10) The West Bengal government is saying they have added 9 lakh jobs in the last year. 67 lakh from 2012 to 2018. You may not like me, but believe them then, said PM Modi.​