Top UP Cleric Appeals People to Celebrate Eid at Home With Simplicity Due to Covid-19 Scare
Top UP Cleric Appeals People to Celebrate Eid at Home With Simplicity Due to Covid-19 Scare

Representative photo (Image: Shutterstock)

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 20,463 new Covid-19 cases that took the total tally to 15,45,212, while 306 fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,043

Due to prevailing Covid-19 situation, top cleric in Uttar Pradesh has appealed people to celebrate Eid with simplicity at their respective homes. The Islamic Center of India in capital city Lucknow has issued an advisory on the same. The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated by the followers of Islam will most likely take place on May 13.

“Eid-ul-Fitr should be celebrated with simplicity. People should stay inside their homes and follow all Covid-19 protocols which have been imposed for our own safety. People are requested to abide by all guidelines," said Muslim cleric Maulana Khalid Rashid from Farangi Mahali.

He also asked people to offer Eid prayers at home and pray for everyone’s well being. “People should not go out and meet others. They should congratulate each other through social media platforms. Only five people living in the mosque will offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. At the same time, pray for the elimination of this disease (coronavirus) after Namaz," he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 20,463 new Covid-19 cases that took the total tally to 15,45,212, while 306 fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,043. However, the number of active cases in the state have come down by over 94,000 in the past 10 days, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

first published:May 11, 2021, 23:19 IST