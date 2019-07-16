Top Cops of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Puducherry Police Transferred
SBK Singh, an IPS officer of the 1988 batch and currently working as the DGP of Arunachal Pradesh, was transferred as the DGP of Mizoram.
New Delhi: The police chiefs of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Puducherry and the chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh were transferred as the Union Home Ministry effected a reshuffle among top IPS and IAS officers in the Union Territory cadre.
Balaji Shrivastava, an IPS officer of the 1988, currently posted as the DGP of Mizoram, has been transferred and posted as the police chief of Puducherry.
S Sundari Nanda, an IPS officer of the 1988 batch, current working as the DGP of Puducherry, has been transferred to the Delhi Police, where she will be given another assignment in her rank.
Rajender Pal Upadhyaya, an IPS officer of the 1991 batch, will hold the charge of DGP of Arunachal Pradesh with immediate effect and until further orders.
Naresh Kumar, an IAS officer of the 1987 batch, currently serving as chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), has been transferred and posted as chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh.
Satya Gopal, as IAS officer of 1988, currently posted as Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh has been transferred to the Delhi government.
The Union home ministry is the cadre controlling authority of the IPS and IAS officers belonging to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and
Union Territory (AGMU) cadre, popularly known as the Union Territory cadre.
