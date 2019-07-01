Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Top Court Rejects Plea to Declare PoK, Gilgit as Lok Sabha Seats; Ex-Raw Official Fined for Filing PIL

The plea referred to the fact that India has the ownership over the areas called PoK and Gilgit and there are as many as 24 assembly seats earmarked for these territories.

PTI

Updated:July 1, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
Top Court Rejects Plea to Declare PoK, Gilgit as Lok Sabha Seats; Ex-Raw Official Fined for Filing PIL
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking direction to the Centre to declare Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit as two Lok Sabha seats and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on a former intelligence officer for filing it.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi termed the PIL filed by Ram Kumar Yadav, the former official of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), as "not tenable" and dismissed it with a fine.

"Is this a PIL. You are living in Delhi. What is your interest in PoK," the bench, which also comprised justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, said, adding, "we are not inclined to entertain this (PIL)."

"These are officially parts of India," the counsel for Yadav said.

The plea referred to the fact that India has the ownership over the areas called PoK and Gilgit and there are as many as 24 assembly seats earmarked for these territories.

The counsel said that on the similar line, the Centre and other authorities be directed to declare PoK and Gilgit as parliamentary seats respectively.

