Top Court Rejects Plea to Declare PoK, Gilgit as Lok Sabha Seats; Ex-Raw Official Fined for Filing PIL
The plea referred to the fact that India has the ownership over the areas called PoK and Gilgit and there are as many as 24 assembly seats earmarked for these territories.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking direction to the Centre to declare Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit as two Lok Sabha seats and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on a former intelligence officer for filing it.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi termed the PIL filed by Ram Kumar Yadav, the former official of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), as "not tenable" and dismissed it with a fine.
"Is this a PIL. You are living in Delhi. What is your interest in PoK," the bench, which also comprised justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, said, adding, "we are not inclined to entertain this (PIL)."
"These are officially parts of India," the counsel for Yadav said.
The plea referred to the fact that India has the ownership over the areas called PoK and Gilgit and there are as many as 24 assembly seats earmarked for these territories.
The counsel said that on the similar line, the Centre and other authorities be directed to declare PoK and Gilgit as parliamentary seats respectively.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sony Launches The Z9F Soundbar For Rs 59,990 And Believes Dolby Atmos is The Crucial Ingredient
- PUBG Lite Beta Launching in India on July 4, Here is Everything You Need to Know
- La Liga President Against Neymar's Return to the League Due to Off-pitch Behaviour
- Former Residence of Maharaja of Jaipur Set to Be Open For Public Soon
- WATCH | You Guys Wanted Rishabh Pant! - Rohit's Hilarious Response Leaves Media in Splits
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s