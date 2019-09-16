Take the pledge to vote

Top Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer to Join Trump-Modi Rally in Houston on September 22

PM Modi and Trump will address 'Howdy, Modi!' event on September 22 where a record audience of over 50,000 people have already registered.

PTI

September 16, 2019
Top Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer to Join Trump-Modi Rally in Houston on September 22
US Congressman Steny Hoyer (Image: Reuters)
Washington: Senior Democratic Congressman Steny Hoyer will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump for the "Howdy, Modi!" mega event in Houston later this month, the Indian ambassador to the US has said.

PM Modi and Trump will address "Howdy, Modi!" event on September 22 where a record audience of over 50,000 people have already registered. "The Majority Leader of the House, Hoyer, the second highest-ranking Democrat, is also going to address the gathering," Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the Indian Ambassador to the US, confirmed to PTI on Friday about participation of the Democratic leader at the event on September 22.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is a friend of PM Modi, too, had shown interest in attending the rally. However, she will not be able to attend because of her prior family commitment.

Pelosi had attended Modi's last major public address in the US in San Jose in 2015.

Welcoming the decision of Hoyer to accept the invitation from organisers Texas India Forum, Shringla said this "also reflects the strong bipartisan support" for the relationship between two countries.

After the civil nuclear deal under the Bush administration, India-US relationship has enjoyed a strong bipartisan support under the successive administrations.

More than 50,000 Indian-Americans have registered for the "Howdy, Modi! event in Houston. The one-of-its kind mega event will see the participation of a large number of elected officials, including senators, congressmen, governors, judges,as well as business leaders.

"This illustrates the strong bonds of friendship and excellent people to people contacts between two countries," Shringla said. The White House on Sunday announced that President Donald Trump would join Prime Minister Modi at the Houston rally. "The two leaders addressing the event sets a bold precedent which is unconventional and unique," Shringla said.

