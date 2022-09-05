Top Doctor, Activist & Cyrus Mistry's Family Friend: All About Anahita Pandole Who Was Driving When Accident Occurred

Former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry and a co-passenger died in a car crash while returning from Gujarat’s Udwada to Mumbai. Mistry was accompanied by three others family friends- brothers Darius and Jehangir Pandole, and Darius Pandole’s wife Anahita Pandole.

Anahita Pandole, a Mumbai-based gynaecologist was driving the car when the accident happened. While Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Pandole died on the spot, Anahita and Darius were injured. “They are likely to be shifted to a Mumbai hospital on Monday morning,” the police official said on Sunday night.

Primary investigation revealed that Cyrus Mistry and a co-passenger killed in the car crash were not wearing seat belts and over-speeding and the “error of judgement” by the driver caused the accident.

The luxury car covered 20 km of distance in just 9 minutes after crossing the Charoti check post in the Palghar district, 120 km away from Mumbai. The car hit a road divider on the bridge on the Surya river, killing Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole on the spot.

The driver, Anahita Pandole is a top gynaecologist at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Her husband, Darius Pandole, was on the front passenger seat.

Darius Pandole is the Managing Director and CEO of JM Financial Private Equity based in Mumbai. He was an independent director in Tata group firms and had opposed the removal of Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons Chairman.

Meanwhile, Anahita was also involved in a campaign against illegal hoardings in the city and her name had been in the news regarding the same.

She was also a co-founder of Jiyo Parsi, an initiative to contain the population decline among the Parsi community.

