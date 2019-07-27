English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Top JeM Commander from Pakistan, One Other Killed in Encounter in J&K's Shopian
Munna Lahori, who is said to have been responsible for a series of civilian killings in Kashmir, was being used by the JeM terror group for recruitment.
Munna Lahori was killed in the morning along with his local associate after a night-long operation following a tip-off. (Image : ANI)
Srinagar: Top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Munna Lahori from Pakistan was killed on Saturday along with his local associate in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.
He was responsible for a series of civilian killings in Kashmir, they said. Lahori, also known as Bihari, had been used by the JeM terror group for recruitment, a police official said.
He was killed in the morning along with his local associate after a night-long operation following a tip-off, he added.
