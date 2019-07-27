Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Top JeM Commander from Pakistan, One Other Killed in Encounter in J&K's Shopian

Munna Lahori, who is said to have been responsible for a series of civilian killings in Kashmir, was being used by the JeM terror group for recruitment.

PTI

Updated:July 27, 2019, 11:40 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Top JeM Commander from Pakistan, One Other Killed in Encounter in J&K's Shopian
Munna Lahori was killed in the morning along with his local associate after a night-long operation following a tip-off. (Image : ANI)
Loading...

Srinagar: Top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Munna Lahori from Pakistan was killed on Saturday along with his local associate in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

He was responsible for a series of civilian killings in Kashmir, they said. Lahori, also known as Bihari, had been used by the JeM terror group for recruitment, a police official said.

He was killed in the morning along with his local associate after a night-long operation following a tip-off, he added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram