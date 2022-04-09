Top LeT Operative Gunned Down in Anantnag, Militants Flee in Kulgam as Forces Launch 2 Encounters

While a senior operative of Lashkar-e-Taiba was killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, militants in Kulgam managed to escape after wounding two soldiers on Saturday as security forces launched two separate encounters.

The two encounters in neighbouring districts of Anantnag and Kulgam started around 4 am after police received a tip-off. They cordoned off the two localities that are within a distance of 30 kilometers to go after the militants, who were reportedly hiding there.

The gunbattle that followed was brief, throwing different results.

At Sirhama, police killed a LeT militant, who has been identified as Nisar Ahmad Dar - active since last May. He was involved in several crimes and killings in the area, police said.

However, in Kulgam, the police operation failed. It initially tweeted to inform that a militant each was killed in an encounter at Sirhama area of Anantnag district and Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam, but later clarified that no one was gunned down in Kulgam.

Two soldiers however were mildly injured.

Meanwhile, searches are underway at both encounter sites.

