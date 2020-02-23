Top Maoist Commander from Jharkhand Dies in Police Custody in Bihar

Jamui: A top Maoist who carried a bounty of Rs 11 lakh on his head died in the Bihar police custody hours after he was brought from Jharkhand, a senior police official said on Sunday.

“Siddhu Koda, the 40-year-old zonal commander of the CPI (Maoist), died at the Jamui Sadar Hospital, where he was admitted, after he complained of chest and abdomen pain, Deputy Inspector General of Police,” Manu Maharaj said.

Wanted in about 70 serious cases including murder, robbery, kidnapping and extortion, Koda, was arrested from a railway station in Jharkhand’s Dumka district by a Special Task Force team comprising policemen from Patna and Jamui.

“He was also interrogated after being brought here,” Maharaj added.

“Based on the information he provided, raids were conducted in various parts of naxal-affected Munger district leading to the seizure of a large number of arms and ammunition.”

After complaining of chest and abdomen pain, Koda was taken to the Jamui Sadar Hospital, where he died. The post-mortem examination was also done in presence of a magistrate, as he died in the police custody.

Although Koda’s family has been informed of his death, the police said that his body “may be disposed of in accordance with the law” if nobody comes to claim his mortal remains.

Two automatic rifles, an AK 47, and an INSAS rifle were seized from Koda at the time of his arrest, the police said.

