CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Bollywood#AryanKhan#T20WorldCup#Coronavirus
Home » News » India » Top Maoist Leader Carrying Bounty of Rs 1 Cr Arrested by Jharkhand Police
1-MIN READ

Top Maoist Leader Carrying Bounty of Rs 1 Cr Arrested by Jharkhand Police

According to the officer, the police, acting on intelligence inputs, arrested him. (PTI)

According to the officer, the police, acting on intelligence inputs, arrested him. (PTI)

Prashant Bose, wanted in several criminal cases, is a senior leader of the outfit's central committee. He is also the secretary of the CPI (Maoist) eastern regional bureau.

Top Maoist leader Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, has been arrested in Jharkhand along with his wife Sheela Marandi, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Marandi is also a member of the CPI(Maoist).

Bose, wanted in several criminal cases, is a senior leader of the outfit's central committee. He is also the secretary of the CPI (Maoist) eastern regional bureau.

According to the officer, the police, acting on intelligence inputs, arrested the duo. Bose, who hails from West Bengal, was in charge of Maoist activities in several states including Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, and was believed to have been operating from Saranda forests, the officer added.

RELATED NEWS

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:November 12, 2021, 21:13 IST