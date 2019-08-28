Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Top Maoist Leader, DVF Jawan Killed in Gun Battle in Odisha's Malkangiri

The deceased Maoist, identified as Rakesh Sodhi, carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head. Sodhi was camping along with a group of left wing extremists in Pakanguda forest in Bonda Ghat area, where the exhange of fire took place.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2019, 7:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Top Maoist Leader, DVF Jawan Killed in Gun Battle in Odisha's Malkangiri
(Representative image/ Courtesy: Indian Army website)
Loading...

Malkangiri/Bhubaneswar: A DVF jawan and a top Maoist leader were killed in a gun battle in a forest in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Wednesday, a senior police officer said. Another jawan was also critically injured in the encounter that took place during a joint combing operation by Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF), the Director General of Police (DGP), B K Sharma, said.

The deceased Maoist, identified as Rakesh Sodhi, carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head. Sodhi was camping along with a group of left wing extremists in Pakanguda forest in Bonda Ghat area, where the exhange of fire took place, he said.

A resident of Sukuma district of neighbouring Chhattisgarh, Sodhi was a top leader of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee of Maoists and commander of a military platoon of the banned CPI (Maoist), the DIG of Police of South Western Range, Shafeen Ahmed, said.

The operation, led by Superintendent of Police of Malkangiri, Rishikesh D Khilari, was launched in the hilly forest area under the jurisdiction of Mudulipada police station following information about presence of Maoists in the forest, Ahmed said.

The Maoists opened fire at the SOG and DVF men after noticing them and the security personnel retaliated. During the exchange of fire, a DVF jawan was killed and another was seriously injured, the DIG said.

Though Sodhi, the Maoist leader, was gunned down during the encounter, other red rebels fled and disappeared into the dense forest, he said, adding, it is suspected that some ultras received injuries. The Maoist camp where the ultras were hiding was destroyed during the operation.

The deceased Maoist was allegedly involved in many incidents of voilence and attacks on security forces in Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Two rifles, including an AK-47, some ammunition and other materials were recovered from the site, a police officer said.

The combing operation has been intensified inside the forest after the encounter and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have also been mobilsed in the area, police said. The deceased DVF jawan was identified as Jaisingh

Kabasi and the injured jawan, Ramsingh Durua, has been sent to Visakhapatnam.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram