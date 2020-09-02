Top Maoist Leader Ganapati, 5 Others Likely to Surrender to Telangana Police Next Week: Sources

The top leader and former secretary of CPI (Maoist) party, Ganapati alias Mappalla Laxman Rao, is reportedly getting ready to surrender to the Telangana Police. Reliable sources said the talks between Ganapati's followers and the government is in progress and in the final stages.

Along with him, five other top leaders are also trying to surrender. These include Malloju Venugopal alias Vivek, Malla Rajireddy alias Sangram, Tippiri Tirupati alias Devji and Kadari Satyanarayana alias Kosalu.

The 74-year-old had resigned from his party positions two years ago due to ill health.

Sources said Ganapati is suffering from asthma, knee pain and diabetes.

"Ganapati is unable to walk. His party men are carrying him on hands from one place to another. Now he needs medical care. There is no alternative for him other than surrender," they added.

Police officials expect that the surrender process will be finalised by this weekend and Ganapati is likely to surrender in the first half of the next week.

Ganapati was born in 1950 as the second son of Gopal Rao and Seshamma couple in Birpur of Jagityal district of Telangana. He started his career as a teacher, then established ties with the Radical Student Union-RSU. He joined the Maoist movement in 1977 and was arrested in a murder case of Pitambar Rao along with a noted Naxalite leader Kondapally Seetaramaiah. After securing release on bail, he went underground and became a full-time worker of the Naxalite movement.

Ganapati became the district secretary of Karimnagar in 1979. He was elected secretary of the Central Committee of the newly-formed Maoist party in 2005 after a split in the People's War Party in 1990-91. He carried out those responsibilities for a long time.

The Maharashtra government's decision to pay Rs 1 crore for Ganapati sparked a new debate at the time.

Two years ago, Nambala Keshavarao was elected Central Committee Secretary to replace Ganapati.