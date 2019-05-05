English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Top Naxals Ganapathy and Basavraj Named in Gadchiroli Attack FIR
An IED blast in Kurkheda tehsil of Gadchiroli district killed 15 policemen and a driver who were on their way to a site where Naxals had earlier torched 25 vehicles.
File photo of the mangled remains of a police vehicle, carrying security personnel that was blasted by Maoists in Gadchiroli.
Loading...
Mumbai: Top functionaries of the proscribed Communist Party of India (Maoist) and at least 120 others have been named in the police case registered in connection with the IED blast in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on May 1 that killed 15 policemen and a driver.
The incident took place near Jambhurkheda village in Kurkheda tehsil of the district, over 900km from here, when jawans of Gadchiroli police's Quick Response Team were on their way to a site where Naxals had earlier torched 25 vehicles.
The case has been registered at Purada police station in Gadchiroli district, an official said on Sunday.
CPI (Maoist) former general secretary Muppala Lakshman Rao alias Ganapathy, current chief Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavraj, who was earlier head of the Maoists' "Central Military Commission", are the top functionaries of the banned outfit named in the FIR.
The others include Mallojulla alias Venugopal Rao alias Bhupathi who is in-charge of the Naxal "red corridor" centred around Lalgarh in West Bengal's West Midnapore district, an official said.
Top Maoist operatives like Katakam Sudarshan, better known by his nom de guerre Anand, Satyanarayan Reddy, Milind Teltumbde and Bhaskar Rao Hichkani have also been named as accused, he added.
The others are Puluri Prasad Rao alias Chandranna, Lokati Chandran Rao, Gokul Madavi, Navluram Tulavi, Dinkar Gotta, Vilas Kolla, Jagdish Tekam, Madhu Mansing Tekam, Umesh Waddo, Maini Bogga, Vinod Bogga and Kedar Pijjo, all operating at different levels of the Naxal hierarchy, the official said.
Puluri, Madhu and Maini are the women cadre, he said.
The Naxals have been charged under sections 302 (murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 143 (member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (common intention), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, besides sections 5 and 28 of the Arms Act and under provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act.
Sections 16, 18, 20, 23 of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act have also been invoked against them in the case.
The incident took place near Jambhurkheda village in Kurkheda tehsil of the district, over 900km from here, when jawans of Gadchiroli police's Quick Response Team were on their way to a site where Naxals had earlier torched 25 vehicles.
The case has been registered at Purada police station in Gadchiroli district, an official said on Sunday.
CPI (Maoist) former general secretary Muppala Lakshman Rao alias Ganapathy, current chief Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavraj, who was earlier head of the Maoists' "Central Military Commission", are the top functionaries of the banned outfit named in the FIR.
The others include Mallojulla alias Venugopal Rao alias Bhupathi who is in-charge of the Naxal "red corridor" centred around Lalgarh in West Bengal's West Midnapore district, an official said.
Top Maoist operatives like Katakam Sudarshan, better known by his nom de guerre Anand, Satyanarayan Reddy, Milind Teltumbde and Bhaskar Rao Hichkani have also been named as accused, he added.
The others are Puluri Prasad Rao alias Chandranna, Lokati Chandran Rao, Gokul Madavi, Navluram Tulavi, Dinkar Gotta, Vilas Kolla, Jagdish Tekam, Madhu Mansing Tekam, Umesh Waddo, Maini Bogga, Vinod Bogga and Kedar Pijjo, all operating at different levels of the Naxal hierarchy, the official said.
Puluri, Madhu and Maini are the women cadre, he said.
The Naxals have been charged under sections 302 (murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 143 (member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (common intention), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, besides sections 5 and 28 of the Arms Act and under provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act.
Sections 16, 18, 20, 23 of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act have also been invoked against them in the case.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Campbell & Hope Soar into Record Books With Highest-ever Opening Stand in ODIs
- We Did the Math for the Next 'Game of Thrones' Battle so You Don’t Have to
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Set to Surpass Avatar as Highest-Grossing Film Ever
- 'Business as Usual' for Smith & Warner at Pre World Cup Camp
- 'Proud Dad': Roger the Dog Fostering Abandoned Kittens is the Best Thing You'll See This Sunday
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results