Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Top Naxals Ganapathy, Basavraj Named in Gadchiroli Attack FIR

Top Maoist operatives like Katakam Sudarshan, better known by his nom de guerre Anand, Satyanarayan Reddy, Milind Teltumbde, Bhaskar Rao Hichkani have also been named as accused.

PTI

Updated:May 5, 2019, 9:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Top Naxals Ganapathy, Basavraj Named in Gadchiroli Attack FIR
A Network18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
Mumbai: Top functionaries of the proscribed Communist Party of India (Maoist) and at least 120 others have been named in the police case registered in connection with the IED blast in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on May 1 that killed 15 policemen and a driver.

The incident took place near Jambhurkheda village in Kurkheda tehsil of the district, over 900 kilometres from here, when jawans of Gadchiroli police's Quick Response Team were on their way to a site where Naxals had earlier torched 25 vehicles.

The case has been registered at Purada police station in Gadchiroli district, an official said Sunday.

CPI (Maoist) former general secretary Muppala Lakshman Rao alias Ganapathy, current chief Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavraj, who was earlier head of the Maoists
"Central Military Commission", are the top functionaries of the banned outfit named in the FIR.

The others include Mallojulla alias Venugopal Rao alias Bhupathi who is in-charge of the Naxal "red corridor" centred around Lalgarh in West Bengal's West Midnapore district, an official said.

Top Maoist operatives like Katakam Sudarshan, better known by his nom de guerre Anand, Satyanarayan Reddy, Milind Teltumbde, Bhaskar Rao Hichkani have also been named as accused, he added.

The others are Puluri Prasad Rao alias Chandranna, Lokati Chandran Rao, Gokul Madavi, Navluram Tulavi, Dinkar Gotta, Vilas Kolla, Jagdish Tekam, Madhu Mansing Tekam, Umesh Waddo, Maini Bogga, Vinod Bogga, Kedar Pijjo, all operating at different levels of the Naxal hierarchy, the official said.

Puluri, Madhu and Maini are the women cadre, he informed.

The Naxals have been charged under sections 302 (murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 143 (member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (common intention), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code besides sections 5 and 28 of the Arms Act and under provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Sections 16, 18, 20, 23 of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act have also been invoked against them in the case.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram