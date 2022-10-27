India to Hold Mega 'Yudh Abhyas' Military Drill With US Near China Border

India is gearing up for a major battalion-level land exercise with the US, which will held be from November 15 till December 2 in Uttarakhand’s Auli, barely 100 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

A number of complex drills are being planned for the annual India-US bilateral army exercise — ‘Yudh Abhyas’. The last edition of the exercise took place in October 2021 in Alaska in the US.

“With around 350 soldiers from each side, Yudh Abhyas will witness employment of integrated battle groups in mountains and extreme cold climate, along with heliborne elements and an integrated surveillance grid,” TOI quoted an officer as saying.

The mega India-US Yudh Abhyas exercise was earlier scheduled to be held in the last two weeks of October but was postponed to November-December 2022 due to “operational commitment” of the Indian unit, reports said.

China earlier this year strongly opposed the war games scheduled between India and the US near the disputed Sino-India border, stating that it is an “interference in the bilateral boundary issue and a violation of agreements between New Delhi and Beijing that no military drill will be held near the Line of Actual Control(LAC)”.

On Beijing’s opposition of “third party meddling” in the India-China border issue in reference to India-US joint military drills Yudh Abhyas, India had said that military exercise near the LAC is “totally different”.

“I don’t understand the reference to third-party interference. India US exercise is totally different and I don’t know what colour has been given to that. It is targeted and a violation of agreements,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said.

Meanwhile, as part of India’s line-up of a flurry of combat exercises before year-end, the Indian Navy will be participatimg in the Malabar quadrilateral naval wargames off Japan, while infantry exercises with Australia and three Asean countries are also scheduled.

Warships, submarines, fighters, aircraft and helicopters will be deployed by the Quad countries — India, the US, Japan and Australia — off Yokosuka in Japan from November 8 to 18 for the Malabar exercise, with the four countries having firmly declared their intent to deter any “coercion” in the Indo-Pacific with an eye on China’s aggressive expansionist policies.

The Quad and AUKUS, a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States to help Canberra acquire nuclear submarines, are important components of this policy.

The Indian and Australian armies will also conduct the first-ever ‘Austra-Hind’ infantry combat exercise at the Mahajan field firing ranges in Rajasthan from November 28 to December 11, which, an official said will promote the capability to operate together in semi-desert terrain.

