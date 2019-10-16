Top Officials of Small Scale Industries Corporation Raided in J&K, Valuables Worth Nearly 70 Lakh Seized
Sleuths of the ACB also carried out searches at the houses of Jasvinder Singh Dua (Managing Director, JK Handicrafts Corporation) and AK Khullar (retired MD, SICOP).
Image for representation. (Twitter: ANI)
Jammu: Several top officials of JK Small Scale Industries Development Corporation (SICOP) were raided on Wednesday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which seized gold worth Rs 68 lakh and nearly Rs 10 lakh in cash, besides incriminating documents, officials said.
The valuables were seized during a search at the house of Bhupinder Singh Dua, retired General Manager of the SICOP, an official said.
Sleuths of the ACB also carried out searches at the houses of Jasvinder Singh Dua (Managing Director, JK Handicrafts Corporation) and AK Khullar (retired MD, SICOP), he said. The case pertains to alleged illegal appointment of Jasvir Singh Dua.
During the raid at the house of Bhupinder Singh Dua, gold ornaments weighing 1.83 kg worth about Rs 68 lakh, 1.47 kg of silver worth around Rs 70,000 and Rs 9,57,400 in cash were seized, he added.
Bhupinder Singh Dua has also constructed a "palatial" double-storied house on a plot measuring 2 kanal in posh Nanak Nagar area, he added. The search teams also found some incriminating documents from the house of Jasvinder Singh Dua and AK Khullar.
The case was registered last week on the basis of a verification conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau into the allegations against Bhupinder Singh Dua, then Managing Director of the SICOP, for illegal appointment of his nephew Jasvinder Singh Dua in the same organisation.
Jasvinder has got a chain of illegal promotions after being appointed illegally as junior engineer and in over 15 years, he rose to the post of Managing Director (MD), he said.
