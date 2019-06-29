Top Police, CRPF Officers Review Security Arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar: Top police and CRPF officers on Saturday reviewed the security arrangements on the twin routes of Baltal and Pahalgam for Amarnath yatra which begins on Monday.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh visited base camps of Baltal, Manigam and starting point at Dumail in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district to oversee the security arrangements put in place at these important points, a police spokesman said.

He said the DGP was accompanied by IGP Kashmir S P Pani and SSP Ganderbal Mohammd Khalil Poswal.

Singh reviewed the security and communication arrangements on the yatra route and the helipad. The DGP took stock of access control at these places and held a meeting with the officers in the joint police control room at Baltal, he said.

The spokesman said during his meeting with police and other security forces officers, the DGP stressed on better coordination among all the agencies for the smooth conduct of the yatra.

Singh told the officers that strict compliance of the directions should be ensured to plug any loopholes.

Addressing the officers, Singh said strict adherence to timing should be ensured for regulating the yatra.

Full assistance should be provided to the pilgrims in need and they should be briefed against moving on routes that are not covered under security and beyond scheduled timings, the DGP said.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Swayam Prakash Pani and IG CRPF Rajesh Kumar visited Anantnag and took stock of arrangements put in place for the annual yatra, the spokesman said.

The IGP Kashmir and IG CRPF held a detailed security review meeting with the officers of police, CAPF and other law enforcement agencies, he said.

The spokesman said they took an extensive review of the arrangements put in place to facilitate the smooth and secure movement of the yatries.

The officers directed the concerned officials to work in close coordination with each other and take all necessary steps so that common commuters do not suffer during the yatra.

The spokesman said both the IGs also reviewed the arrangements put in place by different service providers and emphasised on them to take all necessary steps for smooth completion of yatra.

Later, Pani accompanied by DIG central Kashmir range V K Birdi and respective district senior superintendents of police from Srinagar and Ganderbal and other senior officers of police reviewed security arrangements for the yatra, the spokesman said.

The IGP visited Pantha Chowk, Parimpora, Sumbal, Barsoo, Manigam transit camp and other alternate routes.

The IGP Kashmir directed the officers to stay alert and maintain effective coordination among forces during the yatra, the spokesman said, adding the objective of the security review was sensitization of security forces about ground realities and their preparedness in terms of law and order, besides facilitating assistance to the general public and the pilgrims.

In another meeting, the spokesman said, IG CRPF Kashmir Ravideep Sahai along with DIG Central Kashmir Range V K Birdi took stock of arrangements put in place for the pilgrimage.

The CRPF and police officers jointly reviewed arrangements on the national highway from Panthachowk to Panzinara Parimpora, the spokesman said.

The officers also visited transit camp Panthachowk and took stock of security arrangements and facilities for the yatries, the spokesman said.

The officers jointly took a review of the security arrangements en-route, especially at sensitive locations.

In 2017, militants attacked a pilgrim bus that left eight pilgrims dead and several injured. Last year the yatra went off peacefully.