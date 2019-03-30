Top Political Leaders, Policy Experts to Set Agenda India With News18

As the nation gears up for the world’s largest democratic exercise, News18 Network will host ‘News18 Agenda India’ on Sunday that will see a confluence of some of the biggest newsmakers who will bring forth their agenda for the nation.The event will feature political leaders from the ruling and opposition alliances, policy experts and strategic thinkers. From national security and policy to development, the speakers and panelists will lay out their priorities on the issues and make a case for their particular agenda and why that should be favoured by voters.Several prominent political personalities, including Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kapil Sibal, Prakash Javadekar and Manish Tewari will grace the event.With national security as a key focus area, the evening will also witness a special segment dedicated to the security forces, many of whom have made the supreme sacrifice.Through this initiative, News18 Network will pay a special tribute to the brave men and women and felicitate the families of those who have laid down their lives in the service of the nation.