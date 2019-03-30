English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Top Political Leaders, Policy Experts to Set Agenda India With News18
From national security and policy to development, the speakers and panelists will lay out their priorities on the issues and make a case for their particular agenda and why that should be favoured by voters.
Several prominent political personalities, including BJP president Amit Shah, will grace the event.
Loading...
As the nation gears up for the world’s largest democratic exercise, News18 Network will host ‘News18 Agenda India’ on Sunday that will see a confluence of some of the biggest newsmakers who will bring forth their agenda for the nation.
The event will feature political leaders from the ruling and opposition alliances, policy experts and strategic thinkers. From national security and policy to development, the speakers and panelists will lay out their priorities on the issues and make a case for their particular agenda and why that should be favoured by voters.
Several prominent political personalities, including Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kapil Sibal, Prakash Javadekar and Manish Tewari will grace the event.
With national security as a key focus area, the evening will also witness a special segment dedicated to the security forces, many of whom have made the supreme sacrifice.
Through this initiative, News18 Network will pay a special tribute to the brave men and women and felicitate the families of those who have laid down their lives in the service of the nation.
The event will feature political leaders from the ruling and opposition alliances, policy experts and strategic thinkers. From national security and policy to development, the speakers and panelists will lay out their priorities on the issues and make a case for their particular agenda and why that should be favoured by voters.
Several prominent political personalities, including Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kapil Sibal, Prakash Javadekar and Manish Tewari will grace the event.
With national security as a key focus area, the evening will also witness a special segment dedicated to the security forces, many of whom have made the supreme sacrifice.
Through this initiative, News18 Network will pay a special tribute to the brave men and women and felicitate the families of those who have laid down their lives in the service of the nation.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame: This New Video by Marvel India is a Reminder of How Fierce Thanos is
- Senior Leaders and My Father Not Given Respect in BJP: Sonakshi Sinha
- Jawa Motorcycles Raise Record Rs 1.43 Crore for Indian Armed Forces in Auction [Video]
- Mission Shakti May Have Created 6500 Pieces of Space Debris According to Simulation
- A Former ISRO Engineer Explains Why India's 'Mission Shakti' is a 'Complete Waste'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results