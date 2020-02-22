Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Top Priority is to Eradicate National Capital's Water Pollution in Next 5 Years: Delhi Environment Minister

Gopal Rai said the the Delhi government will also work on riverfront development after cleaning the Yamuna.

PTI

Updated:February 22, 2020, 7:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Top Priority is to Eradicate National Capital's Water Pollution in Next 5 Years: Delhi Environment Minister
A representative image.

New Delhi: Cleaning the Yamuna and eradicating water pollution in Delhi in the next five years are the priorities of the Delhi government, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday.

After these two, the Delhi government will also work on riverfront development, Rai said.

"Our primary focus is cleaning Yamuna and eliminating waste from local water bodies in next five years, so that effluent do not flow into the river. Once we are successful in achieving this goal, we will work on developing the Yamuna riverfront," he said after inspecting a sewage treatment plant near Delhi Gate.

There are 35 Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) in Delhi treating polluted water and segregating waste which can be converted into compost for agricultural use.

Treatment of water from Najafgarh and Shahdara drains that contribute about 60 percent of the total effluent discharged into Yamuna River is under process, Rai said.

"Delhi government is implementing the Interceptor Sewer Project (ISP) in six packages under which the waste water flowing in these drains will be trapped and diverted to STPs for treatment. The Interceptor Sewer Project is likely to be completed by March 31," the minister said.

He suggested that close coordination with the Delhi Jal Board was needed to ensure that the waste water trapped in ISP could be treated to meet the standards at Delhi Gate STP.

The plant maintains Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels of 6-8 mg/litre, less than 10 mg/litre for which it was designed, he said. "This will help ensure establishment of good quality water treatment mechanisms across Delhi in the long-run."

After taking charge as environment minister earlier this week, Rai chaired a meeting with Delhi Pollution Control Committee officials to formulate action plans to resolve environment issues.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram