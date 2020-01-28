Top Pro-Khalistan Leader Shot Dead in Pakistan: Sources

Lahore: A top leader of a pro-Khalistan outfit, wanted in India, has been shot dead by two unidentified attackers outside a gurdwara near the Wagah Border, a police source said on Tuesday.

Harmeet Singh alias 'Happy PhD', a leader of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), was killed on Monday near Dera Chahal Gurdwara on the outskirts of Lahore, the source said.

Singh, who hailed from Amritsar and was allegedly involved in the murder of RSS leaders in Punjab in 2016-2017, was among eight Khalistan-linked terrorists against whom the Interpol had issued red notices last year.

No FIR has been registered over Singh's murder. "We have been asked not to pursue this case. Therefore, no FIR has been registered in the murder of Harmeet Singh," the source told PTI.

The law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area near the gurdwara in Burki since Monday and no one including journalists are allowed to visit there.

The source said the body has not been shifted to any of the Lahore's morgue for autopsy.

Asked about the murder, a police spokesperson, however, expressed his ignorance over it. "We have no knowledge of such incident," he said. The Pakistani media did not report a word on the killing of Singh apparently because of the sensitivity attached to the matter.

There are reports that Singh was shot dead by a local gang over financial disputes related to drug smuggling. Singh had a degree of doctorate that earned him the alias PhD.

