Top RSS Body to Discuss Hijab Row, Uniform Civil Code, New Marriage Age for Women at Ahmedabad Meet

The top functionaries of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates will meet in Ahmedabad in Gujarat in March to finalise the tasks it needs to undertake throughout the year. Besides adopting proposals and finalising the duties for various affiliates, the functionaries will also brainstorm and discuss issues, which are staring the nation in the face and have larger ramifications.

Sources in the RSS said the murder of Harsha, a Bajrang Dal activist, in the Hijab controversy in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, and the government’s proposed legislation on minimum marriageable age for girls, are likely to be discussed at the meet.

The Sangh said it believes that any decision that impact the people directly should be thoroughly discussed and deliberated upon and suggestions should come from the society and then be implemented by the government.

The RSS also advocates wider consultations on the Uniform Civil Code.

“It is not one thing. There are so many things that should have a uniformity with the law. We would want people taking the anomalies on their own and speak about it. An organic demand is the way to bring equality in the society,” a senior RSS functionary stated.

The RSS said it believes that the Hijab row was manufactured by organisations such as Popular Front of India and others in a desperate attempt to keep themselves relevant by spreading hatred and violence.

However, proposals to be adopted by Sangh go through screening before being shortlisted.

There are two segments in the meet, one that deals in discussions on prevailing issues to have a better understanding of them, and the second segment is about finalising agenda for the meet.

Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha is the highest decision-making body of Sangh that meets annually. This time, it will meet in Ahmedabad from March 11 to March 13.

