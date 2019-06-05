Top ULFA-I Commander Dies of Heart Attack in Myanmar
Rupantar Asom alias Diganta Baruah, who had joined the rebel outfit in 1989, was a resident of Kathpara in Sivasagar district of Assam. His wife Majani Asom is also a cadre of the ULFA (I).
Representative image.
Guwahati: A top commander of the separatist United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) died in Myanmar on Monday.
Rupantar Asom alias Diganta Baruah died of a heart attack in a camp of the rebel outfit.
His family was informed of his death over phone.
Baruah, who had joined the rebel outfit in 1989, was a resident of Kathpara in Sivasagar district of Assam. His wife Majani Asom is also a cadre of the ULFA (I).
In March, the ULFA-I is said to have killed three of its own cadres in Myanmar for allegedly trying flee from one of its camps and surrender before the security forces.
The three cadres were identified as Lalit Asom, Ashwini Asom and Rhino Asom aka Rubul Moran.
The Tatmadaw (Myanmar army) has launched a crackdown on Indian separatist groups, including National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang and ULFA-I, operating from the neighbouring country.
Several leaders and cadres of the groups have allegedly fled from the Sagaing region to the Indian side.
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
World Environment Day: A Glance at How India is Drowning in Plastic
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Scrumptious Delicacies You Must Whip Up This Eid
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Slaps Security Guard while Interacting with Fans, See Video
- Ngidi & Phehlukwayo Game of Perfect Pairs Ends in Stalemate!
- Bharat Movie Early Reviews: Twitter Declares Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film a Blockbuster
- India vs South Africa: Five Key Battles That Will Define India's World Cup Opener
- World Environment Day: The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s