Top ULFA-I Commander Dies of Heart Attack in Myanmar

Guwahati: A top commander of the separatist United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) died in Myanmar on Monday.

Rupantar Asom alias Diganta Baruah died of a heart attack in a camp of the rebel outfit.

His family was informed of his death over phone.

Baruah, who had joined the rebel outfit in 1989, was a resident of Kathpara in Sivasagar district of Assam. His wife Majani Asom is also a cadre of the ULFA (I).

In March, the ULFA-I is said to have killed three of its own cadres in Myanmar for allegedly trying flee from one of its camps and surrender before the security forces.

The three cadres were identified as Lalit Asom, Ashwini Asom and Rhino Asom aka Rubul Moran.

The Tatmadaw (Myanmar army) has launched a crackdown on Indian separatist groups, including National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang and ULFA-I, operating from the neighbouring country.

Several leaders and cadres of the groups have allegedly fled from the Sagaing region to the Indian side.