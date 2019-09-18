Top UP Doctors Booked for Negligence After Heart Attack Patient Dies Waiting in Queue

Kanpur: Two leading cardiologist of Uttar Pradesh and their subordinate staff have been booked under serious offence of Section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for causing death of a patient due to sheer negligence by the Kanpur police.

The leading cardiologists of the Uttar Pradesh government reportedly kept a heart patient waiting in queue in the hospital for hours where he suffered a major heart attack. Later, at the last moment, doctors administered a very high dose of injection, allegedly resulting in an instant death of the patient.

The criminal case registered against the senior doctors has now become a cause of concern in the medical fraternity across the state.

The FIR register at the Swaroop Nagar police station names Dr Vinay Krishna, Dr Avdhesh Sharma, an unknown doctor and techinicians and staff of Echo lab of the prestigious Lakshmipati Singhania Institute of Cardiology.

The Singhania's, a well known industrial group of Kanpur, donated the building of the hospital to the UP government. The hospital is entirely owned and run by the state government.

On registering the case against top doctors, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kanpur, Anant Deo told IANS that he has requested the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the district to conduct preliminary enquire into the episode which led to death of the patient identified as Balbir Singh, 50.

"As per the norms of the Supreme Court, we have asked the CMO to ascertain the cause of death and negligence on part of the medical team treating the patient. After CMO's report we will take further action," said Anant Deo, an IPS officer of UP Cadre.

On the other hand, Director of the Singhania Institiute of Cardilogy, Prof (Dr) Vinay Krishna said that the treatment was given to the patient as per the International guidelines.

"There was no overdose of injections. In fact we administered the life saving drugs. We tried our best to save the life of patient who was having a very low blood pressure. It is unfortunate that we could not save him," said Dr Vinay Krishna to IANS.

Meanwhile the family of the deceased patient, alleged that Balbir Singh, a postman, was suffering from acute chest pain since September 11. On September 12, Balbir went through an angioplasty. On September 13, Balbir Singh was taken for some important test, but was kept waiting in queue for hours.

During this period, he suffered another heart attack. The family alleged that later, doctors gave an overdose of injection to Balbir Singh which led to brain hemorrhage. The patient died in the hospital next morning.

Balbir Singh's family feels that doctors had ignored the patient which led to his deteriorating health condition ultimately resulting in death. Usually the police does not entertain FIRs under section 304 A, particularly in case of government doctors.

However, the SSP Kanpur reportedly instructed the Swaroopnagar SHO to file a report submitted by the family of the patient, who died reportedly due to negligence committed by the doctors treating him.

