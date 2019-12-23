Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
2-min read

Torpa Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Koche Munda of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Torpa (तोरपा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:December 23, 2019, 8:56 AM IST
Torpa Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Koche Munda of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Torpa (तोरपा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

59. Torpa (तोरपा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and Khunti (खूंटी) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the South Chhotanagpur (दक्षिणी छोटानागपुर) division. Torpa is part of 11. Khunti Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.67% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 55.81%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.51%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 1,81,024 eligible electors, of which 90,597 were male, 90,426 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Torpa, there are 5922 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 2985 are male, 2936 are female and 1 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2766 voters in the 80+ age category and 3362 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 1,70,330 eligible electors, of which 86,648 were male, 83,681 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,41,953.

Torpa has an elector sex ratio of 998.11.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Paulus Surin of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 43 votes which was 0.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 30.76% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 15,799 votes which was 18.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 40.78% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 59. Torpa Assembly segment of Khunti Lok Sabha constituency. Khunti Parliament seat was won by BJP's Arjun Munda.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 9 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 64.28%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 61.08%, while it was 59.68% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Phase 2 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 252 polling stations in 59. Torpa constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 220.

Extent: 59. Torpa constituency comprises of the following areas of Khunti district of Jharkhand: Torpa and Rania police stations and Gram Panchayats Gumru, Gobindpur, Tilmi, Lapa, Jariagarh, Urikel and Hutub in Karra police station in Khunti sub-division; and Bano police station in Simdega sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Torpa is: 22.8965 85.0871.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Torpa results.

Follow live updates of the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election results on our comprehensive live blog, updated minute-by-minute.

Follow live updates of the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election results
