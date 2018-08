Torrential Rains Disrupt Normal Life in Karnataka, CM Kumaraswamy Sounds High Alert

Torrential rains measured at 35 cm lashed Karnataka's coastal and south interior districts, forcing suspension of train and bus services and disrupting normal life, officials said on Wednesday."Due to the southwest monsoon being rigorous over the coastal and south interior districts, exceptionally heavy to very heavy rainfall was received in the region," the Bengaluru division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its weather advisory.Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy directed the district commissioners of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts to be on high alert.After taking stock of the situation, he directed officials to take preventive measures to avoid any major mishaps due to flood or landslide and be prepared to take up relief works.He has also directed secretaries to visit districts and keep vigil on the losses caused due to rain. He has also appealed to all concerned district-in-charge ministers to review situations in their respective areas.According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the coastal district of Udupi received the maximum rainfall over the past 24 hours recording rains as high as 35.7 cm.Other coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada received a maximum of 33.8 cm, while Uttara Kannada experienced 33.6 cm, and south interior districts Kodagu 28.8 cm, Chikkamagaluru 25.1 cm, Hassan 24.5 cm and Shivamogga 33.6 cm.Districts in the northern part of the state have also received light to moderate rainfall.Due to the heavy rains, landslides were reported since Monday in several parts of the state, particularly on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route, leading to several state-run buses and trains suspending their services from Tuesday night.Landslides were reported in Sakleshpur sub-district in the Western Ghats mountains in Hassan district, obstructing vehicular movement from Bengaluru to Mangaluru."All premium bus services from Bengaluru towards Mangaluru, Dharmasthala (in Dakshina Kannada district) and Kundapura (in Udupi district) have been cancelled due to landslides," the state-run Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) had said in a statement.Trains including Karwar-Yeshwanthpur Express, Yeshwanthpur-Mangalore Junction Express, were partially cancelled and few other trains diverted, the South Western Railway said in a statement.The state capital, which has been receiving only light to moderate rains, remained cloudy on Wednesday morning as the Chief Minister delivered his Independence Day address from the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Grounds in the city centre.With the Arabian Sea being rough with winds along the coast, the IMD has asked the fishermen not to venture into the waters."Due to strong winds along the Karnataka coast, sea condition is likely to be rough in the southwest and central Arabian sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea," an advisory from the IMD added.Heavy rains are likely to continue for the next two days.