TOSS SSC Inter 2018 Hall Tickets Released at telanganaopenschool.org; Download Now

TOSS SSC & Inter 2018 Hall Tickets have been released by Telangana Open School Society on its official website - telanganaopenschool.org.TOSS is scheduled to commence the Class 10th and Class 12th theory exams in the state from 17th April 2018 to conclude on 1st May 2018.The exams will begin at 8:30AM in the morning and finish at 11:30AM. The Practical Examinations in General & Vocational Subjects of Intermediate (TOSS) Public Examinations, April/May 2018 will start on 8th May 2018 and end on 12th May 2018.Candidates who have enrolled for the TOSS SSC or Intermediate April/May 2018 Examinations must download their Hall Tickets by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://telanganaopenschool.org/Step 2 – Click on the tab that reads, ‘ SSC & INTERMEDIATE (TOSS) April - 2018 HALL TICKETSStep 3 – Click on SSC (TOSS) HALL TICKETS or INTER THEORY (TOSS) HALL TICKETSStep 4 – Select your District, select School, Enter Name of the Student and click on Download HallTicketStep 5 – Download your Hall Ticket and take a printout for further referenceCandidates can download the Time Table and the Examination Schedule for SSC and Intermediate 2018 exams from the url mentioned below: