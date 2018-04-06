GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
TOSS SSC Inter 2018 Hall Tickets Released at telanganaopenschool.org; Download Now

Telangana Open School Society(TOSS) is scheduled to commence the Class 10th and Class 12th theory exams in the state from 17th April 2018 to conclude on 1st May 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 6, 2018, 5:13 PM IST
Candidates who have enrolled for the TOSS SSC or Intermediate April/May 2018 Examinations must download their Hall Tickets from the official website. (Screengrab)
TOSS SSC & Inter 2018 Hall Tickets have been released by Telangana Open School Society on its official website - telanganaopenschool.org.

TOSS is scheduled to commence the Class 10th and Class 12th theory exams in the state from 17th April 2018 to conclude on 1st May 2018.

The exams will begin at 8:30AM in the morning and finish at 11:30AM. The Practical Examinations in General & Vocational Subjects of Intermediate (TOSS) Public Examinations, April/May 2018 will start on 8th May 2018 and end on 12th May 2018.

Candidates who have enrolled for the TOSS SSC or Intermediate April/May 2018 Examinations must download their Hall Tickets by following the instructions given below:

How to download TOSS SSC & Inter 2018 Hall Tickets?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://telanganaopenschool.org/

Step 2 – Click on the tab that reads, ‘SSC & INTERMEDIATE (TOSS)
PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS
April - 2018 HALL TICKETS

Step 3 – Click on SSC (TOSS) HALL TICKETS or INTER THEORY (TOSS) HALL TICKETS

Step 4 – Select your District, select School, Enter Name of the Student and click on Download HallTicket

Step 5 – Download your Hall Ticket and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://download.telanganaopenschool.org/

TOSS SSC Inter 2018 Time Table
Candidates can download the Time Table and the Examination Schedule for SSC and Intermediate 2018 exams from the url mentioned below:
http://telanganaopenschool.org/PDFS/TimeTableApril_May2018.pdf

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
