English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TOSS SSC & Intermediate Public Examination October 2018 Time Table released, Exams from October 24
TOSS will organize the SSC and Intermediate Public Examination October/November 2018 in a single shift from 9:30am to 12:30pm on all exam days.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
TOSS SSC & Intermediate Public Examination October 2018 Time Table has been released by the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS), as per which, the examination for Class 10 and 12 will commence on October 24, 2018 and conclude on November 10.
TOSS will organize the SSC and Intermediate Public Examination October/November 2018 in a single shift from 9:30am to 12:30pm on all exam days.
While the theory exams will conclude on 10th November 2018 for Intermediate and SSC (practical on 10th November); the practical examination for General and Vocational Subjects of TOSS Intermediate Exams 2018 will be held from 14th to 16th November 2018.
Candidates must note that only those are eligible to appear for the examinations who have paid their fees in due course of time.
Candidates can check the detailed date sheet from the url given below: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DSj845zMRS8LGmoRuZw659T3JwlL3WLh/view
Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) is soon expected to release the Hall Tickets for
TOSS SSC & Intermediate Public Examination October 2018 on its official website - http://telanganaopenschool.org/.
Candidates must visit the website regularly to download their Hall Tickets as and when they are released by TOSS.
TOSS will organize the SSC and Intermediate Public Examination October/November 2018 in a single shift from 9:30am to 12:30pm on all exam days.
While the theory exams will conclude on 10th November 2018 for Intermediate and SSC (practical on 10th November); the practical examination for General and Vocational Subjects of TOSS Intermediate Exams 2018 will be held from 14th to 16th November 2018.
Candidates must note that only those are eligible to appear for the examinations who have paid their fees in due course of time.
Candidates can check the detailed date sheet from the url given below: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DSj845zMRS8LGmoRuZw659T3JwlL3WLh/view
Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) is soon expected to release the Hall Tickets for
TOSS SSC & Intermediate Public Examination October 2018 on its official website - http://telanganaopenschool.org/.
Candidates must visit the website regularly to download their Hall Tickets as and when they are released by TOSS.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter Soar the Temperature High With This Photo; See Pic
- Android 9 Pie And iOS 12 Are Both Struggling, But For Very Different Reasons
- 2018 Ford Aspire Facelift to Launch in India Today, All You Need to Know
- An Artist Got Trolled and Branded 'Anti-National' After He Created a Poster of 'Menstruating' Durga
- New Study Reveals How Sleep Deprivation Could be Affecting Your Work
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...