1-min read

TOSS SSC & Intermediate Public Examination October 2018 Time Table released, Exams from October 24

TOSS will organize the SSC and Intermediate Public Examination October/November 2018 in a single shift from 9:30am to 12:30pm on all exam days.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 4, 2018, 5:49 PM IST
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
TOSS SSC & Intermediate Public Examination October 2018 Time Table has been released by the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS), as per which, the examination for Class 10 and 12 will commence on October 24, 2018 and conclude on November 10.

TOSS will organize the SSC and Intermediate Public Examination October/November 2018 in a single shift from 9:30am to 12:30pm on all exam days.

While the theory exams will conclude on 10th November 2018 for Intermediate and SSC (practical on 10th November); the practical examination for General and Vocational Subjects of TOSS Intermediate Exams 2018 will be held from 14th to 16th November 2018.

Candidates must note that only those are eligible to appear for the examinations who have paid their fees in due course of time.

Candidates can check the detailed date sheet from the url given below: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DSj845zMRS8LGmoRuZw659T3JwlL3WLh/view

Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) is soon expected to release the Hall Tickets for
TOSS SSC & Intermediate Public Examination October 2018 on its official website - http://telanganaopenschool.org/.

Candidates must visit the website regularly to download their Hall Tickets as and when they are released by TOSS.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
