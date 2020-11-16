Total Covid-19 Cases Lower in MP But Steady Rise of Infections in Indore and Bhopal Cause Concern

After about eight months of reporting the first case of Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh this year, the numbers of infected patients who have recovered from the virus assault have risen to close to 1.72 lakh.

As coronavirus cases diminish fast in the state, Covid-19 hotspots – Bhopal and Indore, are still reporting new infections in large numbers, albeit at a lesser degree than before.

MP reported 870 new cases on Sunday, while 722 people recovered from the virus and seven succumbed to the disease. A total of 9,146 patients are currently receiving treatment for the deadly respiratory disease at various dedicated hospitals across the state.

A total of 1,71,691 patients had recovered from Covid-19 in MP by November 15, while 3,090 people have died.

Major cities which reported maximum cases of infections during the ongoing pandemic continue to report new cases. Among these are Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Sagar. From these, Bhopal and Indore have been recording 100 to 200 new cases on a regular basis in the recent past.

Bhopal recorded 237 new cases on Sunday, Indore saw 76 new infections, Jabalpur 62, Gwalior 78 and Sagar 34. Last week, Bhopal and Indore respectively recorded 1,435 and 975 cases, keeping authorities on their toes to curb the rise of the disease.

With a total 1.83 lakh cases, Madhya Pradesh is at the 17th place among states in terms of total numbers of Covid-19 cases.

However, authorities and citizens are skeptical about a possible ‘second wave’ of Covid-19 . Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the eve of Diwali had cautioned the public saying, “Everyone must continue practicing precautions against the fatal virus.”

In a televised address, Chouhan said the state government had no plans for another lockdown but urged the public to continue practising safety measures including wearing masks and frequently washing of hands. He had mentioned that fresh cases of infections were lately on the rise.

In most of cities and towns, locals are increasingly lowering their guard against the virus, as mass gatherings have increased and usage of masks has declined significantly. Markets were abuzz with activities in Bhopal and elsewhere in the state.