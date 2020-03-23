Total COVID-19 Cases Rise to 433 in India, Active Cases at 402

New Delhi: The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 433 on Monday after fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, the Union Health Ministry said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 402 so far, while 24 others have been cured/discharged/migrated and seven have died. The figure of 433 includes 40 foreign nationals, according to the ministry data.

Gujarat, Bihar and Maharashtra reported a death each on Sunday, while four deaths were earlier reported from Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab, it added.

